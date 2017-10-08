Premiere: Sam O.B. - 'Balance'

Everything Sam O.B. touches feels strikingly original.

Formerly known as Obey City, the electronic musician has worked with artists such as Kelela, Flatbush Zombies, and more.

But a new name indicates a fresh start, and a new way of conducting himself - it's time for Sam O.B. to make himself known.

Debut album 'Positive Noise' arrives on August 11th via LuckyMe (order LINK ), and it fuses aspects of synth pop with otherworldly electronics and opaque melodies.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Balance', and it opens with spare percussive loops before introducing disorienting synths and hushed, spoken word vocals.

It's a solid groove, while the wistful songwriting reaches towards a sense of personal equilibrium. Tune in now.