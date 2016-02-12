Premiere: Sailor & I - 'Only Love Can Save Us'

Sailor & I is a vessel for the electronic ruminations of Swedish musician Alexander Sjödin.

An inquisitive soul, his continual probing has led him to release the superb LP 'The Invention Of Loneliness'.

A deluxe version is incoming, complete with material fans probably have not encountered before.

Clash is able to premiere new track 'Only Love Can Save Us', a lengthy piece in which billowing electronics flutter past Alexander's voice.

All hazy melody and curious about-turns, 'Only Love Can Save Us' underlines just how enticingly unpredictable Sailor & I can be.

Tune in now.

