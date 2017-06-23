Premiere: Sabrina Parker - 'Babysit Your Happiness'

Sabrina Parker is still only 20 years old, a rising talent barely out of her teens.

Already picked up by BBC Introducing, her music has a melancholic charm, a downcast aroma that leaves a lingering impression.

New song 'Babysit Your Happiness' is a soft, sparse, endearing gem, a low key triumph that displays her broadening talent.

Sabrina explains that the song "is a cry from the heart of someone who is stuck in a toxic relationship, torn between nurturing and protecting a partner's feelings or getting out and looking after herself. It's about propping up someone else's ego when you should be taking care of yourself instead."

"I write my lyrics in scraps over a period of time, often piecing together different ideas into a song. The song was written over the course of two days in Cumbernauld Glasgow with producer Tom Kills. It was inspired in part by the acoustic version of Astrid S's song 'Hyde'."

Tune in now.

'Babysit Your Happiness' is out on June 30th (order LINK ).