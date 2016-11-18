Premiere: RYD - 'Confidant'

RYD is a striking new talent.

Drifting electronics meets striking vocal, the digital fog is interrupted only by beaming flashes of light from that instantly recognisable falsetto.

New EP 'Now There's Nowhere' is incoming, a broad demonstration of his rapidly blossoming skills.

Clash is able to premiere bittersweet new cut 'Confidant', a pensive slow jammer that unfurls at its own pace.

There's a nagging digital melancholia that underpins the track, with RYD's vocal sighing into a world of its own.

Tune in now.

