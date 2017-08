Roy Davis Jr. is one of the foremost names in the evolution of house music.

The producer has developed an utterly distinct voice, one that cuts right through the system to unite the crowd in soulful adoration.

New single 'Just A Little Bit Of Love' is incoming, and it finds the house icon working alongside stunning vocalist Terry Dexter.

The two push each other to new heights, drawing on the almost spiritual power of house music to create something totally enveloping.

Tune in now.