Premiere: Roxiny - 'Goliath'

Roxiny is a dominating presence.

A singer, songwriter, performer, and activist, she signalled her arrival with last year's powerful debut single '9 Months'.

Creative, brooding dark pop with a synthetic edge, Roxiny will release her new EP 'Goliath' on March 8th.

The title track is another step forward from the New York bred talent, rooted in that piercing vocal and those sub-zero synths.

"This is my song for Goliath. It's about falling for The One, and everything that comes with it," says Roxiny. "I wrote it in Los Angeles after a few heavier ones. 'Goliath' is my little reminder of how massive love can be."

A vivid, overwhelming piece of dark pop, you can check out 'Goliath' below.

