Premiere: Rowe - 'KING'

Rowe is essentially a mystery.

Seemingly a trans-Atlantic project with multiple contributors, all we can tell you for certain is that J£zus Millions and Clarence Clarity are involved.

New track 'KING' premieres on Clash, and it allows us to fill in another piece of the puzzle, to make the mystery just a little bit clearer.

Future-driven R&B with a dash of pop's more alternative gait, 'KING' is shot through with vivid colour and supreme taste.

Matching the grit of London with the gloss of Los Angeles, 'KING' is another step along the way to uncovering the true identity of Rowe.

Tune in now.