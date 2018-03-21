Premiere: Routine Death - 'Charm Tooth'

Routine Death is a project 7000 miles in the making.

Lisa (Gothenburg) and Dustin Zozaya (Austin) unite on the project, a husband-and-wife duo who want to make those distances feel a little smaller.

Assured psych-pop that matches extreme dark against shades of pure light, comparisons would include The Jesus and Mary Chain, Moon Duo, or even aspects of Dustin's other group, Holy Wave.

The distance, it seems, gives the songs their own character, as Dustin points out: "Obviously the method of making the music itself is a big part of the record. There's that separation between us the whole time and that's a big influence. We don't work on anything together, we'll just keep sending things back and forth. The songs mature that way."

Using beat up gear and minimal equipment, the duo's debut album 'Parallel Universes' is incoming on Fuzz Club (and you can order it HERE ).

Ahead of this, though, Routine Death have handed Clash new song 'Charm Tooth', a wonderfully minimalist, pared back piece of noise pop.

With just a hint of harmonies to add some light to the mixture, it's a dense but intoxicating experience. Tune in now.

