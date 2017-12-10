Premiere: Roger Taylor - 'Two Sharp Pencils (Get Bad)' (Anna Wall x Corbi Remix)

So the drummer from Queen and two up 'n' coming producers walk into a club...
No, it's not a track; it's the concept behind one of the best party records around, re-tooling Roger Taylor's 'Two Sharp Pencils (Get Bad)' for some serious shuffling.
Hotly tipped beat maker Anna Wall teams up with Corbi to re-work the track, removing the guilt from this particular guilty pleasure.
Clash is able to premiere the visuals, with South African tattoo artist Manuela Gray taking charge of the visuals.
A deeply independent artist, she has crafted something remarkable, picking up on the physical, sensual nature of the production itself.
Tune in now.
