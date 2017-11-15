Premiere: Riva Starr - 'My Afrika'

Riva Starr's new EP 'Adventures In Drums' has a global span, with the producer seeking out fresh rhythms from virtually every continent.
Indulging a long-held fashion for what used to be called world music, the musician has incorporated this into his electronic sound.
He explains: “I’ve always had a crush on world music since my first EP 'War Drums' back in 2008, so I decided to go back to that particular sound. I find myself playing it more and more in the club these days. It definitely is an Adventure In Drums.”
Out shortly on Crosstown Rebels, it's much more than a passion project - these beats kick hard, while Riva's fastidious subtlety is everywhere evident.
'My Afrika' salutes the percussive power of the African continent, and it's also a bombastic piece of dance music. Essential, in other words.
Tune in below.
