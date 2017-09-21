Premiere: Rituel ft. Carlton - 'Dreams' (Thomas Gandey Remix)

French production duo Rituel join with Micronauts for a vital - and extremely soulful - new releases.

The Gallic beat makers steer into deep, luscious house territories on 'Dreams', an electronic phantasia equipped with a real sense of soul.

Original trip hop voice Carlton - previous collaborators include Massive Attack - takes charge of vocals, pushing 'Dreams' into a fresh dimension.

The full EP package features a raft of remixes, with Clash able to premiere Thomas Gandey's take on the track.

The Brighton based producer adds a slight disco flavour, and it's a joyous slice of dancefloor action.

