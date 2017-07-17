Premiere: Riton x MNEK Perform Live In Brixton

Riton and MNEK hit the studio recently, swapping ideas just to see what would happen.

At some point in those sessions, though, a new song clicked into place, something that would borrow from both artists while inventing something fresh.

Inviting the House Gospel Choir to get in on the act, the duo decided to take things 'Deeper' on a stellar new single.

Out now, 'Deeper' was toasted with a lively show at Brixton Electric, with Riton, MNEK, and the House Gospel Choir uniting onstage.

We've nabbed an acoustic video, with the ensemble performing a pared down version of 'Deeper'.

It's a great performance, one driven by a real sense of soul as well as a longing to challenge themselves.

Tune in now.

