Premiere: Ride's Andy Bell Remixes The Early Years

The Early Years have always straddled the divide between shoegaze and electronics.

Pitched somewhere between Suicide and My Bloody Valentine, the band's songwriting veers between bliss and paranoia.

Last year's full length 'II' was a welcome return, with The Early Years now focussing on a remix package.

'remIIxes' drops on July 8th, and it features re-workings of 'II' material from the likes of Andrew Weatherall, XAM, and more.

Ride's Andy Bell dons his production cap to remix 'For The Fallen', seguing in elements of dancehall classic 'Under Mi Sleng Teng' for a spicy piece of spaced out bedlam.

Tropical elements rub shoulders with those spine-tingling guitar lines, with The Early Years shoved into a fresh dimension.

Tune in now.

Catch The Early Years at the following shows:

July

4 London The Brewhouse - headline show with support from Vanishing Twin and guest DJ Andy Bell (RIDE)

9 Cheshire Bluedot Festival

29 Hertfordshire Standon Calling Festival