Premiere: Rhi - 'Night Driving' (Ivy Lab Remix)

London talent Rhi recently released her debut album 'Reverie', a patchwork assembly of stellar tracks matching club tropes to shrewd sound design.

Laced with a twilight feel, the album won widespread acclaim, with her innate musicality marked by an ability to sidestep club tropes and seek out something new.

Re-packaged and re-released for Record Store Day, this new edition features bonus material including an exclusive remix from Jam City.

We're able to share a new version of album standout 'Night Driving', and it's a sparkling moonlit concoction.

Re-worked by Ivy Lab, this new remix delves into murky downcast territory, with beams of pure white light interrupting the darkness.

There's a glamorous approach to sound design, too, one that applies sensual levels of distortion to Rhi's own production.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.