Premiere: Resonators - 'Something Special'

At times, listening to dub can be a warm, enveloping, womb-like experience.

That isn't to say it's about switching off, however; often dub is directly political, while its spiritual qualities have long been remarked upon.

UK outfit Resonators sit in this tradition, soulful music with plenty of low-end, digital effects, and killer, killer basslines.

David Rodigan (MBE, no less) is a fan, and recently remarked: "In these days of homogenised, digital recordings lacking in any individual sound or identity it is most encouraging to hear something so truly original… most refreshing".

Working on fresh material, new single 'Something Special' drops on May 4th (pre-order LINK ), with Resonators set to play London's Jazz Cafe that very same evening.

We're able to premiere the single, and it's a beautifully balanced fusion of poised, bass textures and some superbly soulful vocals.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.