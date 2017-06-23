Premiere: Regards Coupables ft. Lulannie - 'Infinito'

Regards Coupables is one of the hottest producers in France, with his profile surging online.
A recent show, however, found an unknown Venezuelan singer catching the electronic musician's eye.
Drawing a picture of her, the two struck up a conversation, and began swapping ideas.
The vocalist - who he discovered is called Lulannie - inspired him to enter a new place with his music, kicking off a fresh chapter in his creativity.
A full English language EP will arrive in January, with the two crafting new Spanish language track 'Infinito'.
Matching lucid electronics against that inquisitive, empowered vocal, it's a perfectly balanced collaboration.
A sign of things to come, it finds Regards Coupables broadening his sound while Lulannie finds her own.
Tune in now.
