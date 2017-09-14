Premiere: Red Kite - 'and yet you miss the sea'

Daniel Fisher has tried to quit music countless times.

But each time the bug returns, that relentless addiction to creating something new, to expressing something different.

The songwriter recently assembled Red Kite for a flurry of new sessions, laying down ten tracks in Northampton.

New album 'Racquet' emerges on November 3rd (pre-order LINK ), and it's a diverse return, with Daniel Fisher tackling different moods, different opinions.

New cut ‘and yet you miss the sea’ airs first on Clash, and it is a soothing, upbeat return, reflective but also with an optimistic edge.

“It’s a song about the irresistible pull of music, about surrendering to your calling and flying in the face of generally accepted common sense. Songs are strange and are magical things made by creatures ill-fitted for normal, otherwise meaningful lives. If i could do something else then I would, I would have loved to have been a novelist but unfortunately my prose is hideous, whereas my riffs and licks are awesome. And so I’m still drawn to that uncertain and tumultuous existence, the life at sea.”

Tune in now.

