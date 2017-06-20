Premiere: RAYE - 'Hotbox' (Live)

Clash caught up with pop talent RAYE recently, and found an artist who revelled in her own independence.

At one point in our conversation , she said simply: “I wanted to do my thing, but be flexible with it. Comfortable, but bold, and fun.”

As far as master-plans go, it's one of the best we've heard. RAYE performed at The Great Escape earlier in the year, appearing live on the Vevo dscvr stage.

Thankfully a film crew were on hand to capture one of the weekend's real highlights - a performance of remarkable grace and tangible potential.

Clash has obtained an exclusive clip from RAYE's set, featuring a soaring version of recent single 'Hotbox'.

Tune in now.