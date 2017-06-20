Premiere: Rastronaut - 'Azinhaga'

NTS resident and crucial beat searcher Branko steers new comp 'Enchufada Na Zona', part of his global journey to uncover new music.

Out on July 7th, it's wonderfully broad, moving from location to location with a completely open mind. Branko explains:

“I don't care about music that isn't intended to eradicate borders, and that was the guiding principle in putting together these tracks for the 'Enchufada Na Zona' compilation.”

Set to showcase the comp at Jamz Supernova's Future Bounce night on June 30th, Branko (and guests) will hit up London venue Birthdays.

By way of a preview, Clash opts for Rastronaut's all-out melter 'Azinhaga' - serious vibes.