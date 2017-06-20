Premiere: Rapture 4D - 'Unidentified'

Rapture 4D is still only 19 years old, yet already he's worked with some of the best in the game.

Lauded by Red Bull Studios in London, he took part in the organisation's Beat Roots project, and won widespread notice in the process.

Linking up with tastemakers Astral Black, the prodigal beat maker is now gearing up to release his debut EP (pre-order LINK ).

Incoming, the six track document details the producer's muscular trap sound, fusing Stateside hip-hop influences with UK club tropes.

It's an inventive sound, one that absorbs elements of grime and funky while steering an individual path.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Unidentified', and it matches lurid fluro-soaked synths to some muscular beats.

Tune in below.

