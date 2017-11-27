Premiere: Raindear - 'Diamonds In My Chest'

Sweden's Raindear seem to have pop melodies running through her veins.

Songwriting comes incredibly naturally to the Scandinavian artist, with those billowing choruses and tightly wrought verses seemingly plucked from thin air.

New single 'Diamonds In My Chest' ends an important 12 month spell for the Swedish artist, one marked by intense artistic development.

Brimming with pop expertise, the glowing vocal seems to illuminate each word, supplying a rich depth of meaning.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.