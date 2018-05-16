Premiere: Qveen Herby - 'All These Hoes'

Qveen Herby's origin involves a spray of some cannabis oil and an Uber ride to the Gucci store in Beverly Hills.

With that in mind, it's little wonder that she speaks her mind; ultra-stylish but totally down to earth, she tells it like it is 100% of the time.

Last year's debut EP was a stellar introduction, and with 'EP 3' incoming the time is right to catch up with the Los Angeles newcomer.

A star-in-making, Qveen Herby pushes her way to the front on new single 'All These Hoes', an attitude-laden return.

It's fun, but also dynamic and rule-breaking - the production is chrome-plated, studded with diamonds all round.

Tune in now.

