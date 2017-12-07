Premiere: Purple Heart Parade - 'Mission Hills'

Club AC30 have long been a label close to our heart, operate in the nexus between dream pop, shoegaze, and noise rock.

Recently the imprint have been working with Manchester's Purple Heart Parade, who will release their second EP on September 8th.

Lead song 'Mission Hills' is a languid piece of dream pop, with those liquid guitar lines oozing from speaker to speaker amid whispered vocals.

It's a beautiful piece of guitar music, a song that initially focussed on the sorrow of parting before taking in a different hue.

Purple Heart Parade lost a close friend in the Manchester Arena attack, and this forced them to look anew at their own music.

A fond tribute, 'Mission Hills' has a hidden emotional nuance that takes it to the next level.

