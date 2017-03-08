Premiere: Purest - 'Forever'

Sheffield newcomers Purest tap into the ceaseless creative well that is shoegaze.

Updating the Scene That Celebrates Itself for a new era, their dreamy guitar pop contains an edge of distortion that verges on the physical.

A potent live force, Purest are set to hook up with vital underground imprint 25th Hour Convenience Store for their new single.

'Forever' drops shortly, and it drifts effortlessly out of the speakers, all heavenly vocals and guitar lines that drip with neo-psychedelic effects.

Purest explain: "'Forever' is a song about coming of age, looking back on youth retrospectively and wanting to capture as much of life as possible during those formative years..."

Tune in now.

Catch Purest at London venue Water Rats on April 23rd.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.