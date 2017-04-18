Premiere: Promiseland - 'My Shadow'

Promiseland is a name imbued with a certain degree of meaning.

Perhaps it's about location. When the Australian musician touched down in New York he refused to look back, almost immediately ripping up his return ticket.

An outrageous live performer, word quickly spread in New York about this newcomer, who eagerly relished the spaces and platforms available to him.

Snapped up by Cult Records - run by Julian Casablancas - his anarchic sound arrives draped in black, a noir fusion of new wave, broken down synths, and more.

New single 'My Shadow' is incoming, and it's a potent introduction to the Promiseland vision. He explains:

"'My Shadow' is a song about embracing the dark side. In the world of the song, we not only own our shadow but our shadow owns us. Our physical form interrupts the light and our shadow is the result, but the process viewed backwards is a matter of dark existentialism, an aesthetic that fuels Promiseland. I leave versions of myself behind me. One day those versions will be extremely distant from my present, but they'll also be just as real as I am. I'll look to them to show me who I am. My shadow is me."

Tune in now.

