Premiere: Porshyne - 'Miles Away'

Brighton five-piece Porshyne seem to thrive on the unanticipated.

Sitting somewhere between math-core, prog, and elements of post-pock, the band's live show - powerful, urgent - has made them a cult property on the south coast.

New single 'Miles Away' arrives on February 16th, and while musically complex, reaching ever outward, it also burrows into itself.

Lyrically introspective, there's a pang in the vocals that suggest pain, and regret. Fergal Lyden (frontman/guitarist) says:

“The song is about wasted time and regretting the number of wasted days which pass and are then quickly forgotten about. It’s about the guilt and regret of unrealised opportunities, missed because of inaction and procrastination, and of the realisation that certain ambitions are drifting out of reach and becoming less and less attainable with the passage of time.”

Intricate yet eager to be unravelled, you can check out 'Miles Away' below.

