Premiere: Pop Crisis - 'Tell Me I'm Wonderful'

Pop Crisis is a new project The Leisure Society’s multi-instrumentalist and producer Christian Hardy, uniting forces with bass player Jon Cox and drummer Sebastian Hankins.

Set to release a string of EPs this year, this burst of new material owes its spark to an extremely personal sense of loss.

Christian's uncle Matthew died unexpectedly last year, sparking a period of self-examination from the talented songwriter.

Working at Ray Davies' famed KONK Studios in North London, the three-piece set about translating these feelings into music.

Chrstian explains: "I didn’t stop writing, I just stopped sharing, and the longer the gap got, the weirder it felt to raise my hand."

New single 'Tell Me I'm Wonderful' arrives on June 16th, a refreshing, engrossing, and intelligent piece of pop music.

Part of an important year for Pop Crisis, you can tune in now.