Premiere: Plastic Flowers - 'How Can I'

Plastic Flowers is a project that began in Greece, before gradually navigating to London.

Heavenly shoegaze filtered through with aspects of raw noise, the George Samaras helmed venture remains a highly intriguing narrative.

New album 'Absent Forever' is incoming on The Native Sound, and it promises to be another fascinating bout of feedback drenched beauty.

Available to pre-order now , Clash is able to preview the release with new cut 'How Can I'. Matching sombre tones to a vocal of hopeless naivety, it's a song that took some time to come into focus.

Plastic Flowers explains:

"On 'How Can I' I attempted to de-construct my miserable mood into melodies. The idea started back in March 2017 with a lot of distortion and bass; it took a few weeks to mature, but my need to make the song sound bigger lead me to a small studio where I recorded an acoustic drum kit accompanied by saturated synthesised samples."

"I can now see that I spent way too much time feeling dejected and weary while working on 'Absent Forever', but on 'How Can I' I managed for the first time to discover beauty in my personal mess. I’m a bad drummer so it took me countless takes to finish the song."

Tune in now.

