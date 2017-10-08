Premiere: Plastic Flowers - 'How Can I'

Plastic Flowers is a project that began in Greece, before gradually navigating to London.
Heavenly shoegaze filtered through with aspects of raw noise, the George Samaras helmed venture remains a highly intriguing narrative.
New album 'Absent Forever' is incoming on The Native Sound, and it promises to be another fascinating bout of feedback drenched beauty.
Available to pre-order now, Clash is able to preview the release with new cut 'How Can I'. Matching sombre tones to a vocal of hopeless naivety, it's a song that took some time to come into focus.
Plastic Flowers explains:
"On 'How Can I' I attempted to de-construct my miserable mood into melodies. The idea started back in March 2017 with a lot of distortion and bass; it took a few weeks to mature, but my need to make the song sound bigger lead me to a small studio where I recorded an acoustic drum kit accompanied by saturated synthesised samples."
"I can now see that I spent way too much time feeling dejected and weary while working on 'Absent Forever', but on 'How Can I' I managed for the first time to discover beauty in my personal mess. I’m a bad drummer so it took me countless takes to finish the song."
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.