Premiere: Pirate Copy - 'Cala Jondal'

Pirate Copy has over a decade's worth of experience in club culture, someone with intimate knowledge of what it means to be independent.
Thoroughly DIY, his take on ruffneck house has resulted in some total floor-packers, winning spins from the likes of Richy Ahmed, Patrick Topping, and more.
Solardo are a long-time fan, outspoken in their praise and continually playing the Manchester producer's work in the duo's sets.
Finally nabbing a release, Solardo's Sola imprint is set to release new 'Penina' EP this week (pre-order your copy HERE).
Clash is able to air new track 'Cala Jondal', a spicy piece of house production that contains a tropical sting in its tail.
Just the tonic for these long winter nights, you can check out 'Cala Jondal' below.
