Premiere: Pip Hall - 'Fire'

Pip Hall is a vivid new pop voice, spending the past 12 months peppering the internet with some stellar new cuts.

Set to release her debut album this summer, the newcomer is eager to show off what she has been working on.

With good reason, too. Highly creative pop with a personal touch, Pip Hall's music is infectious while leaving an emotional stamp.

New song 'Fire' is out now, and we're glad to share this pop nugget before anyone else.

Succinct, concise, and effortlessly melodic, 'Fire' deals with Pip's own frailties, her insecurities, while continually seeking out a forward path.

She explains: “I’m my own worst enemy and often find myself battling my own thoughts and criticising myself for the most insignificant things...”

Tune in now.

