Premiere: PHCK - 'Elephants'

German three-piece PHCK have an extremely exacting approach to sound.

Each new release feels incredibly well thought through, their cerebral methodology underpinning some beautifully expansive electronics.

Rooted in house and techno, the group have now come into the orbit of the always on-point imprint All Day I Dream.

Arranging a new three-tracker (which you can pre-order HERE ), the EP is the clearest sign yet that PHCK are ready to steer into uncharted waters.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Elephants', and while that patient, techno-led pulse belongs in the club there are also elements of classical at work in the arrangement.

Sitting somewhere between Pantha du Prince and Nils Frahm, the composition is allowed to fragment, to break down, before being built up into something special.

Tune in now.

