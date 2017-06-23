Premiere: Phaeleh - 'Empty Jar'

Bristol based producer Phaeleh has been active for almost a decade now, constructing a highly distinctive catalogue of electronic composition.

The last two albums released under this name have been ambient affairs, with Phaeleh now returning to rather more beat-focussed territory.

Eschewing the sub-laden productions of before, Phaeleh has completely absorbed ambient textures to bring renewed focus to his approach.

New album 'Lost Time' is incoming - pre-order LINK - with the producer having sketched out the material some time ago.

He explains: "It was mostly written towards the end of 2014 and early 2015. It does feel like it’s drawing a line under a very frustrating few years in the industry, and to me is a sign that I can get back to making music and letting people hear it in the way I want."

Clash is able to premiere new track 'Empty Jar', and it matches soothing, billowing textures to an ever-evolving percussive sensibility.

Tune in now.

