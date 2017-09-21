Premiere: Permahorn - 'My Blood Carries My Dreams Away'

Permahorn are a Scottish-Serbian duo, who now base themselves in London.

Making music from a very personal place, the group's sound matches slowcore - think Codeine, Red House Painters - with the luxurious sound of shoegaze.

Debut album 'My Blood Carries My Dreams Away' is incoming, and it matches highly personal lyricism with sounds to get lost in.

Out on December 1st, the record is a dense, intriguing offering, one born from the ache of experience and the pleasure of creativity.

Clash is able to premiere the title cut, and it matches tape loops and other distorted sounds to gently picked lyrical melancholia.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.