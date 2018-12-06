Premiere: Peppermint Heaven - 'Lessons In Love' (FNP Remix)

There's something happening right now between the United States and Britain.

The country's respective underground scenes are closer than they have been for some time, an interlocking exchange of ideas that inspires on a daily basis.

Stateside duo Peppermint Heaven are at the forefront of this, continually curating remix talent that draws on British talent.

New single 'Lessons In Love' is a sparkling piece of indie pop, delivered with some crisp electronic elements in place.

London producer FNP steps in on remix duties, picking the track apart and allowing its inner disco energy to bubble to the surface.

Spiralling, pirouetting electronics, you can check out his take on 'Lessons In Love' below.

