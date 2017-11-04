Premiere: PEAKES - 'Waves'

PEAKES are fresh blood worth paying attention to. The accomplished trio, comprised of Molly Puckering (vocals), Maxwell Shirley (keyboard) and Pete Redshaw (drums), formed at uni in Leeds and now create rushing pop with stadium ambitions and a distinctly trip-hop undercurrent.

We're premiering 'Waves', the first track from their debut 'Space EP', which is arriving on new London label Circadian Rhythms.

They've said of the track: "It's about the realisation that everything you've been doing isn't real or beneficial to you. Nothing you've really wanted has taken effect and you've been wasting your time. But it's the thought process of wanting to turn that around." Take a listen below.

