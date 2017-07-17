Premiere: Patawawa - 'Song For Sam'

Rising three-piece Patawawa spent the past 12 months releasing a string of vital indie disco charmers.

Reminiscent of those early Two Door Cinema Club anthems, the bristling electronics mingle against sighing vocals, tinged with melancholy.

Developing a relationship with French label Splinter, new EP 'Bedroom' drops tomorrow (January 26th).

We're able to premiere new cut 'Song For Sam' and it's an instantly infectious gem, a shimming piece of slinky disco bedlam with a DIY slant.

Rory from the band explains...

"Generally speaking Sam is the main lyric writer in the band, whereas I handle the music side of things. But one night, whilst out enjoying a couple of pints, Sam challenged me to try and write a complete song all on my own. It was his birthday coming up, so over the next month I worked on it, got it written, had Sam and Beth come in and record it over some piano chords, went back into the studio with it and then was able to play it to both of them as a finished track on his birthday. Hence the name ‘Song for Sam’."

Tune in now.

