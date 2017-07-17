Premiere: Partials - 'Man Made Machine'

Partials hail from Athens, Georgia, a university town with a penchant for reinvention.
A group whose imagery is lurid, outlandish, and thoroughly eye-catching, Partials' music is built to match.
Squelching alt-funk that takes your breath away, the band's output has an extra-dimensional feel, as if George Clinton's Funkadelic has disappeared down a wormhole and emerged in another place, another time.
New cut 'Man Made Machine' blurs the lines between humanity and technology, placing that industrial bassline against tribal, almost spiritual vocals.
A fusion of vastly different elements, Partials thrive on this dichotomy, an artistic liaison that perpetually surprises.
Tune in now.
