Premiere: Paresse - 'Sloth Machine'

Scandinavia's association with disco has ruptured into all manner of futuristic sounds over the past decade or so.
Swedish producer Paresse is assuredly part of this; not disco per se, but certainly a fellow traveller of those glitzy sounds.
New EP 'Sloth Machine' drops on October 27th, and it finds the electronic artist moving into languid, slo-mo disco-centric scenes.
'Sloth Machine' is a slice of late night narcotics, seeming to slow down with each passing beat, an endlessly relaxing journey past sunset.
Curiously inspiring, it recalls everyone from early Eno - think 'The Big Ship' - to Giorgio Moroder, while retaining that ice-cool Scandinavian flair.
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.