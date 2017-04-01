Premiere: Paresse - 'Sloth Machine'

Scandinavia's association with disco has ruptured into all manner of futuristic sounds over the past decade or so.

Swedish producer Paresse is assuredly part of this; not disco per se, but certainly a fellow traveller of those glitzy sounds.

New EP 'Sloth Machine' drops on October 27th, and it finds the electronic artist moving into languid, slo-mo disco-centric scenes.

'Sloth Machine' is a slice of late night narcotics, seeming to slow down with each passing beat, an endlessly relaxing journey past sunset.

Curiously inspiring, it recalls everyone from early Eno - think 'The Big Ship' - to Giorgio Moroder, while retaining that ice-cool Scandinavian flair.

Tune in now.

