Premiere: PALENCE - 'Telophase'

London based sound artist PALENCE has shared new cut 'Telophase'.

The electronic musician - real name Savanh Phaophanit - has a wonderfully inventive, almost entirely freeform approach.

Working with a 1971 Tandberg 4000X reel to reel player, PALENCE runs his 1981 Gibson ES-335 through this system, cutting each sound up into its primary elements.

Piecing these together to create lengthy, entrancing chunks of sound, PALENCE dips into post-rock or even slowcore while pursuing new electronic endeavours.

New EP 'Telophase' is incoming - order LINK - and it will be released on September 1st through Playground.

Clash is able to premiere the title cut, and it unfolds with a patient sense of grace. Tune in now.