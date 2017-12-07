Premiere: Pace - 'Love Will Shine A Light'

London group Pace have shared new single 'Love Will Shine A Light'.

The band's early demos charmed everyone who heard them, with a copy finding its way into the hands of former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler.

Entranced by the subtlety of their songwriting, the guitarist agreed to produce their next single - and the results are in. 'Love Will Shine A Light' wears its heart on its sleeve, a charming slice of pop-edged indie with a literate lyrical flair.

Lead singer Jamie explains: “When we wrote the song we were trying to think of regrets we’d had and what we would say if we were talking to our former selves. It’s kind of going back in time to give yourself advice, which I think gives the song an uplifting quality.”

Tune in now.