Premiere: Pablo Nouvelle ft. Lulu James - 'Wired'

Swiss producer Pablo Nouvelle has always been ambitious, always sought out the next challenge.

Currently piecing together his debut album, he's chosen the name 'Wired' as a suitable tag for the project.

It's a wide-ranging effort, with the producer unafraid to call on other voices, outside influences during his quest for something new.

“I think ‘Wired’ has become a very eclectic album with everything from dark club tunes to pop songs and more relaxed organic tracks”, says Pablo Nouvelle about the album.

Clash is able to premiere the title cut, and it pits that mellifluous production against some gushing, house-driven vocals from Lulu James.

Lulu James: “I remember quickly feeling completely sucked into this track. Pablo made it very easy for me to freely dance my words and emotion around the sounds he chose to work with, leading us down this hypnotic, sexy and moody journey. We paint this picture of colors pulsing out of darkness.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.