Premiere: Ozmotic - 'Elusive Balance'

Production duo Ozmotic create small but wide-ranging incisions in electronic music.

Continually probing for fresh ideas, the pair have stumbled across a sound that is both immediate and penetrating.

Currently working on a full length album (order LINK ), the duo - Simone Bosco and Riccardo Giovinetto - apply years of experience to each project they undertake.

Languid new piece 'Elusive Balance' opens with minimalist electronics, the stuttering, at times almost chaotic, approach linked to modern developments in classical music.

The pair explain: “‘Elusive Balance’ explores the relationship between humans and nature, as well as the search for balance. Equilibrium is a junction point and evolutionary engine - unstable and elusive. Musically the album seeks of resolution of sound contrast, in a continuous search for an emotional component that gives simultaneously a feeling of tension and stillness.”

An engrossing and highly moving piece, you can check out 'Elusive Balance' below.

