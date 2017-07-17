Premiere: Outsider - 'Míol Mór Mara'

Outsider is an Irish songwriter who slips in and out of identities, styles, and language.

Moving between English and his own Gaelic, Outsider's work explores the way we craft and compose our identities, and the manner in which they can be challenged.

Freshly signed to Warner, his thoughtful work carries a great measure of depth, something reinforced by that sonorous voice.

New song 'Míol Mór Mara' uses the Gaelic term for 'sea whales', and it dives down into the depths to uncover something rather personal.

Reminiscent of Bruce Springsteen or The War On Drugs in its motorway drive, the track comes from a very tender place. The songwriter explains:

"The song is about a child with down syndrome I worked with when I was suffering from huge heartbreak and it had a profound influence on my life. The kid was so inspiring and pulled me out of a dark place really just by spending time with him. It's got a lot of biblical references to Jonah and The Whale, which is symbolic of diving into the sea of the unknown and becoming something far greater than yourself in a spiritual sense."

Tune in now.

