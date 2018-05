Swedish vocal talent Matilda Melin, AKA ORKID, has a bone to pick with those individuals that can't quite muster up the quality of politeness.

On her new bubbly, synth-led pop banger, which we're premiering now, 'So Rude' employs a chorus that worms its way into your head with ease, poising her for worldwide impact.

Check it out now below.

- - -