Premiere: Organised Scum - 'Unborn Cars'

Don't let the name put you off - London trio Organised Scum are as friendly as they come.

Art-pop straight out of the left field, the band's oddball tendencies have a deliciously English feel, akin to early Roxy Music or the regal splendour of XTC.

The group's current run of song titles - ‘Consultants of Swing’, ‘Machine Gun the Breeze' and ‘Who’s the Prick?’ for example - is a reference to Werner Herzog’s documentary about the internet, Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World.

Eager to explore communication, and to connect, Organised Scum take this one step further on nagging new ear-worm 'Unborn Cars'.

Produced by John Martindale at Blank Studios, it's both naggingly melodic and slightly unsettling, an odd, at times almost weird, aural experience.

It's gripping, though, with 'Unborn Cars' presenting Organised Scum at their most direct, and most overtly pop.

Tune in now.

