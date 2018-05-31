Premiere: Orchid Collective - 'Otherside'

Ireland's Orchid Collective unite four very different musicians, but with one over-riding aim.

Making musically raw yet sonically complex music, the four-piece have played some storming gigs across Ireland and beyond.

Catching the eye of broadcaster Phil Taggart, Orchid Collective are ready to race ahead with new single 'Otherside'.

Blessed with a soaring guitar riff, driven vocals, and percussion that rises up to create something special, it's a perfectly poised return.

The production is crisp but never overly slick, leaving a slightly raw feel on top of their personalised songwriting.

Tune in below...

