Premiere: Opia - 'Devil In Disguise'

Los Angeles production duo Opia are definitely ones to watch.

The pair's soaring pop sensibilities are pushed to the fore, with each production boasting bold and brash colour.

Beneath this, though, lie some rather subtle songwriting manoeuvres, with the lyrics cutting that little bit deeper.

Opia are currently prepping a new EP, with refreshing new cut 'Devil In Disguise' leading the way.

Like a blast of cold water on a scorching summer's day each note splashes on top of the next, a fluorescent waterfall of pop potential.

Pushing themselves to the outermost limit, Opia put their pop template to the test - and it passes with flying colours.

Tune in now.