Premiere: Noveller Covers John Carpenter's Theme From 'The Thing'

Fire Records have always sought to generate a community feeling with their roster.

Live, the bills often pick and choose from the label's catalogue, fusing different groups, different artists and letting sparks fly.

So new project 'Lost Library' shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. An upcoming EP it brings together three artists for three intriguing cover versions.

Clash has nabbed one, and it's perfect for the run up to Hallowe'en, a time when the fall of the evening seems to bring with it an ominous sense of foreboding.

Guitarist virtuosos and sought-after songwriter Noveller has recorded a cover of John Carpenter's theme from The Thing, a distorted piece of ambient performance that conjures an incredible sense of dread.

Brutalist electronics flecked with claustrophobic guitar, it's pushes Noveller's work into the realm of horror.

Pre-order the full EP HERE or check out 'The Thing' below.

