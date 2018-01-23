Premiere: North Sea Navigator - 'Pure Modulations In Space And Time'

Bristol musician Paul Nash has already played on some of our most cherished records.

Developing a partnership with Nick Talbot, he performed with Gravenhurst, contributing to some special shows and memorable recordings.

Later helping form North Sea Navigator, the group has been through various line up fluctuations before emerging as a solo project.

Slowly, steadily working on solo material, Paul Nash is now able to reveal plans for debut LP ‘The Memory Clears The Space For What’s Needed’.

A haunting return the Bristol artist filters through different songwriting ideas, a nexus of folk, electronics, and more.

New song 'Pure Modulations In Space And Time' airs first on Clash, and it's a balmy, meditative work that it unafraid of its own intelligence.

Tune in now.

