Premiere: NoMBe - 'Do Whatchu Want To Me'

NoMBe can't help but reflect his own experiences.

An alt-pop talent who feels things a little more deeply than most, debut album 'They Might’ve Even Loved Me' is shot through with ruminations on his life.

New cut 'Do Whatchu Want To Me' follows these instincts, with NoMBe channelling his feelings towards love and art.

He explains: "I wrote 'Do Whatchu Want To Me' as an open love letter from a surfer to a wave. I tried imagining the water as personified flesh as if it were writing from one lover to another. I tried to capture the love and dedication real surfers have for the ocean, the rush and they’re art form as a whole."

Tune in now.

Related: Next Wave - NoMBe